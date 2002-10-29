Hamdi Arguments

NPR's Jennifer Ludden reports from Richmond, Virginia, on the detention of a U.S. citizen captured with the Taliban in Afghanistan last year. Yasser Esam Hamdi has been labeled an "enemy combatant," by the Justice Department. They say this means he is not entitled to normal constitutional protections -- like meeting with his lawyer. A Federal Appeals Court has heard arguments, and its decision could set an important precedent in the war on terror's affects on civil liberties.

