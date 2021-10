NPR's Greg Allen reports on the re-election campaign of Arkansas Sen. Tim Hutchinson, who is thought to be the most endangered GOP senator on the ballot next week. Hutchinson, who ran six years ago as a "family values" conservative, divorced his wife and married an aide shortly after his election. Further, Hutchinson's Democratic opponent, Attorney General Mark Pryor, is the son of one of the state's most revered political figures.

Copyright 2002 NPR