Retribution Against Moscow Chechens

NPR's Lawrence Sheets reports from Moscow that Russian police are rounding up and harassing hundreds of ethnic Chechens in the Russian capital in the wake of last month's attack on a Moscow theater by Chechen gunmen. There have also been acts of violence against Chechen residents of the city. Some one hundred twenty Russians died in the theater siege, most when Russian special forces pumped incapacitating gas into the building to disable the hostage takers.

Copyright 2002 NPR