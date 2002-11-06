© 2021 WBAA
President Bush Congratulates Elections Winners

By Don Gonyea
Published November 6, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

President Bush spends Wednesday congratulating Republicans and some Democrats who won their races, but does not make any public comment about election results. Meanwhile, Democrats evaluate the elections. Hear NPR's Don Gonyea and Democratic leaders.

Don Gonyea
