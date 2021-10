A sound montage of some of the voices in this past week's news, including Bishop Thomas Doran of Rockford, Ill.; Susan Archibald, president of Linkup; Senate Chaplain Lloyd Ogilvie; Reps. Lincoln Diaz-Balart (R-FL) and David Obey (D-WI); audiotape, released this week by al Jazeera, which U.S. officials believe is from Osama bin Laden; President George W. Bush; Iraqi Ambassador Mohammed Al-Douri, and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld.

Copyright 2002 NPR