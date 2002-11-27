© 2021 WBAA
Kissinger Bio

By Robert Siegel
Published November 27, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

To discuss former Secretary of State Kissinger's background, Robert Siegel talks with Walter Isaacson, author of Kissinger: A Biography. Isaacson is also CEO of CNN.

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.