NPR's Jim Zarroli reports on the reactivation of the Space Shuttle Children's Trust Fund, which will solicit donations from the public to provide for the 12 children whose parents died in the shuttle Columbia shuttle disaster. The fund was started 17 years ago after the shuttle Challenger explosion. While the federal government provides death benefits to the children of astronauts, the money is only a fraction of what their parents would have earned had they survived. (The Space Shuttle Children's Trust Fund, P.O. Box 34600, Washington, D.C. 20043-4600)

Copyright 2003 NPR