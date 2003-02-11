© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bronze Age Archer

By Robert Siegel
Published February 11, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Robert Siegel talks with archaeologist Andrew Fitzpatrick about the discovery of the remains of a 4,000-year-old man. Fitzpatrick says the man migrated from Switzerland to England, settling near Stonehenge.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.