© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Color TV's 50th Anniversary

By Lynn Neary
Published March 25, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST

Fifty years ago today, the first color TV sets made for consumers started rolling off the assembly line. Because they were initially too expensive and there was little color programming available, it took more than a decade for color television to become a household fixture.

NPR's Lynn Neary reports on the early days of color TV, and the way today's new technology -- from HDTV to TiVo -- is similarly transforming home entertainment.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Lynn Neary
Lynn Neary is an NPR arts correspondent covering books and publishing.
See stories by Lynn Neary