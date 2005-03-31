© 2022 WBAA
Toulouse-Lautrec and Montmartre

By Robert Siegel
Published March 31, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

In the late 19th century, the Montmartre district of Paris was a mecca for artists and bohemians. And no one captured the spirit of the place quite like painter Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. A new exhibit at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., explores Toulouse-Lautrec's work from this exciting time.

Robert Siegel talks with Dr. Philip Conisbee, a curator at the museum, about "Toulouse-Lautrec and Montmartre."

The exhibit is open at the National Gallery through June 12. It will be at The Art Institute of Chicago, July 16-Oct. 10.

