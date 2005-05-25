© 2022 WBAA
'Mysterious Skin' Takes to the Big Screen

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published May 25, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

Director Gregg Araki and novelist Scott Heim have collaborated on the new film Mysterious Skin, based on Heim's novel of the same name. It's the story of two young men who were sexually molested as boys, and the different ways in which trauma has shaped their lives.

The story is told from a variety of perspectives, and centers on a shared afternoon when the two men were 8. Mysterious Skin premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Sundance Film Festival.

Gregg Araki's previous films include The Doom Generation, Totally F***ed Up and The Living End. Heim's other novel is In Awe (1997). His fiction and nonfiction have appeared in The Village Voice, Nerve.com, The Advocate, Paper, and many anthologies.

