Crashes Crush Coherent Story on 'The Island'

By Kenneth Turan
Published July 22, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

Be careful what you wish for, it might ruin the movie you're in. Lincoln Six-Echo and Jordan Two-Delta are cloistered clones desperate to breathe the sweet air of freedom.

But once they make good on their escape, The Island collapses like a punctured balloon.

Because The Island is directed by world class noisemaker Michael Bay, it's a very loud punctured balloon.

Chases, crashes and explosions are thick on the land in the second half of this movie. These are expertly done, but their lack of connection to what was once a coherent story leave you feeling pummeled rather than exhilarated.

Kenneth Turan
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.
