© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Hope for Revitalizing a Civil Rights Classic

By Neda Ulaby
Published August 30, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

Eyes on the Prize, the historic documentary of the civil rights movement, is getting a new life, thanks to a grant from the Ford Foundation and philanthropist Richard Gilder.

Together, they've come up with $850,000 so the company of the late filmmaker Henry Hampton can renew rights clearances that have lapsed and re-edit any sections of the 14-part series for which producers can't get rights.

There are plans to release the restored documentary to educational institutions next summer and have it shown again on public television next fall.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Neda Ulaby
Neda Ulaby reports on arts, entertainment, and cultural trends for NPR's Arts Desk.
See stories by Neda Ulaby