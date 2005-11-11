© 2022 WBAA
Knightley in 'Pride and Prejudice'

Fresh Air | By David Edelstein
Published November 11, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

The Jane Austen classic Pride and Prejudice takes to the screen again, in an adaptation starring Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet; Matthew MacFadyen as Mr. Darcy; and Donald Sutherland as Elizabeth's father.

The new feature version follows in revered footsteps: A version in 1940s featured Laurence Olivier, and a BBC production of the 1990s won many arduous fans.

But director Joe Wright's rendition of Pride and Prejudice reflects a new emphasis on physical details and well-orchestrated ensemble scenes.

David Edelstein
