Three 'Genius' Award Winners, and Their Plans

A new crop of 25 recipients of the 2006 MacArthur Fellowships -- the so-called genius grants --has been named. The list includes author and illustrator David Macaulay oceanographer and biologist Edith Widder and jazz violinist Regina Carter.

Robert Siegel talks to three recipients about how they'll use the money in their work.

Macaulay and Carter will use the prize to sustain projects they've had in the works. Widder says it will help fund her foundation to monitor oceanic pollution.

