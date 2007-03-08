© 2022 WBAA
Enrico Rava's 'The Words and the Days'

Fresh Air | By Kevin Whitehead
Published March 8, 2007 at 11:00 AM EST

Trumpeter Enrico Rava is one of Italy's best known and most recorded jazz musicians.

He's a true internationalist, working with players from all around Western Europe. Rava has also played with Americans such as saxophonist Steve Lacy, composer Carla Bley and trombonist Roswell Rudd.

In the 1970s, Rava made some memorable records for the ECM label. Now he's back with the company and one happy results is The Words and the Days.

