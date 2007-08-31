© 2022 WBAA
Actor Cuts Himself on Stage

Published August 31, 2007 at 6:00 AM EDT

An actor in Shakespeare's Julius Caeser got a little too realistic. The play includes the killing of Caesar by Roman senators he knew. Caesar turned to one and said, "And you, Brutus?" But as it worked out on a stage in Aspen, Col., Brutus should have said that to himself — because he stabbed himself. Actor Ken Hudson Reed was using a real knife and cut himself in the leg. He nearly passed out before he excused himself from the stage.

