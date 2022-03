Nearly 500 protesters held a recent rally outside the Washington, D.C. home of Debra Lee, chairperson of cable network BET. The protesters expressed discontent with what they called the "derogatory images of black men and women" portrayed by the network. BET's most recent scrutiny stems from a controversial public service announcement (PSA). The creator of the ad, Bomani "D'Mite" Armah, responds to his critics.

Copyright 2007 NPR