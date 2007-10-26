© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Richard Gere Plays on

Fresh Air
Published October 26, 2007 at 11:00 AM EDT

In actor Richard Gere's latest film, The Hoax, he plays a scam artist who gets a major book publisher to pay him a seven-figure publishing deal. It's based on the true story of Clifford Irving, who claimed to be a Howard Hughes biographer. It's now out on DVD.

Gere has almost 40 films to his credit, including Days of Heaven, American Gigolo, An Officer and a Gentleman, The Cotton Club, Looking for Mr. Goodbar and Chicago.

This interview was originally broadcast on April 4, 2007.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

NPRFresh Air