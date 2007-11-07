M.I.T. Sues Gehry for Leaky Building

Stan Honda / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images The Ray and Maria Stata Center for Computer, Information and Intelligence Sciences, at MIT in Cambridge, Mass.

Stan Honda/ / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Another view of Gehry's Stata Center.

Stan Honda/ / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images The Stata Center at MIT

Stan Honda / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Inside MIT's Stata Center

The elite engineering school is suing one of America's biggest architects over work he did on the university's Stata Center.

Frank Gehry's project initially won praise for its daring and whimsy, but today school officials say the complex is plagued by mold and cracked walls.

It's not the first time Gehry's work has been criticized. Engineers have also found problems with the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, and with the Guggenheim in Bilbao. Diane Georgopoulos, president-elect of the Boston Society of Architects, talks about where responsibility really lies, and whether form-breaking architecture is prone to just plain breaking.

