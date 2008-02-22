'Juno': Not Your Average Teen Pregnancy Movie

Juno, a film that tells the story of a pregnant 16-year-old in search of a worthy adoptive couple for her child, didn't start out as a teen-pregnancy movie.

"We didn't intend to make a movie about teen pregnancy and the options available to people who find themselves in that situation," says screenwriter Diablo Cody. "We just wanted to tell a personal story about maturity and relationships. And the pregnancy just kind of motivates the story."

Cody and Juno director Jason Reitman speak about their experiences making the film, which is nominated for four Academy Awards.

