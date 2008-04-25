© 2022 WBAA
A-List Comedian Appears in a 'Bee' Movie

Fresh Air
Published April 25, 2008 at 10:47 AM EDT
Jerry Seinfeld is best known for his Emmy-winning performances on the NBC series <em>Seinfeld</em>.

Jerry Seinfeld's latest project is Bee Movie, an animated film which the comic wrote and starred in. In the film, Seinfeld provides the voice of Barry B. Benson, an adventurous bee who explores life outside the hive.

Seinfeld is best known for his work on the self-titled NBC series, which ran for nine seasons, earning the actor a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award.

This interview originally broadcast on October 30, 2007.

