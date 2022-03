Allison Silverman, the executive producer and head writer of The Colbert Report, discusses the show's recent broadcasts from the combat zone in Iraq.

Before joining The Colbert Report, Silverman was a writer for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, and Who Wants to be a Millionaire. She has won Emmy Awards for her writing on The Colbert Report and The Daily Show.

