Errol Morris: On McNamara And The 'Fog Of War'

In 2003, filmmaker Errol Morris released the documentary The Fog of War: Eleven Lessons from the Life of Robert S. McNamara.

Taken from a series of interviews Morris conducted with McNamara, the film, which received the Academy Award for best documentary, offers fresh insight about the man many consider to be the architect of the Vietnam conflict.

This interview was first broadcast on January 5, 2004.

