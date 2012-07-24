Episode 389: Handling Other People's Money

For today's show, we've collected three Planet Money radio stories never before heard on the show. All of them deal with people who handle other people's money — a politician's, a workforce's, and even a continent's:

Just How Blind Are Blind Trusts, Anyway?: With questions swirling about Mitt Romney's investments, a look at how blind trusts really work.

The European Central Bank's Guide To Influence: With much of the continent on shaky financial grounds, the ECB is all about influencing governments, not making friends.

Public Pensions Are About To Look Less Healthy: Accounting rules are changing, and that could mean a nasty surprise for a lot of public employees. (And for more on just what's behind the change, see Monday's blog post, Why Public Pensions Are About To Look Less Healthy.)

