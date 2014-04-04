Episode 529: The Last Mile

People love to complain about their internet service, but the thing that seems to make people the craziest is they can't switch. No matter how slow. No matter how bad the customer service. There isn't much choice. But, this isn't true for people in lots of other countries. In Europe, in parts of Asia, there is a real choice of who brings your internet to you.

Today on the show: Why do Americans have so few options when buying internet service? Where's my internet jetpack?

