Episode 762: The Fine Print
On today's show: stories about what happens when you actually read the fine print.
The fine print sends a Midwestern family on a two-thousand-mile road trip to open dozens of bank accounts.
It leads to a multi-million-dollar fight over the essence of the Snuggie. (Blanket? Or robe?)
And the fine print starts a fight over printer toner that goes all the way to the Supreme Court.
Also: cold beer. Via a loophole.
