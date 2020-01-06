Help Shape The Look And Sound Of NPR: Apply For The 'Reflect America' Fellowship

The Reflect America Fellowship will bring a tenacious journalist to NPR for 12 months to help our journalism look and sound like America.

We're looking for someone who stays on top of the news, is well-versed in a wide range of topics, and wants to learn and grow in one of the nation's most dynamic news organizations. In this fellowship, you'll find, vet and book a diversity of sources for stories and interviews on the radio, online and in podcasts. You'll coach colleagues across a variety of topics, and you'll do a reporting rotation with one of NPR's news teams.

As a fellow, you'll expand your skills and portfolio, working and learning alongside journalists whose award-winning stories inform millions of people and provoke change.

Read the FAQ below for more information.

Background

Why did you create the Reflect America Fellowship?

This fellowship builds on eight years of work to increase the diversity of NPR's sources. In 2013, the network began tracking the race/ethnicity, gender and geographic location of its news sources on its two largest shows, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. NPR found that its sources were overwhelmingly white, male and located on the east and west coasts. And while NPR has made steady progress, more recent studies have found ongoing challenges. This fellowship will boost our efforts to bring more voices into our journalism and make diverse sourcing a routine part of our work.

What does the fellowship involve?

The fellowship is a series of three-month rotations spent with various shows, podcasts and coverage teams at NPR. The Fellow will be embedded with producers, reporters, editors and other staff, working to find, vet and book a diversity of experts and everyday people for stories and interviews on the radio, online and in podcasts. The final rotation will be spent reporting with one of NPR's news teams.

Will I be on the air and get bylines on NPR.org?

Yes. While we expect the Reflect America Fellow to do research and develop sources in partnership with reporters, producers and editors, the fellowship includes assignments to report on air and online.

What's the fellowship like?

Want to know what it's like? Ask Pien Huang (PHuang@npr.org, @Pien_Huang), the first Reflect America Fellow, now a reporter covering domestic health for NPR's Science Desk; Ashish Valentine (AValentine@npr.org, @ashishval), a production assistant on All Things Considered; or current fellow Miranda Mazariegos (MMazariegos@npr.org, @mirimazariegos), who is completing a rotation on Weekend All Things Considered.

Do you have to be an American citizen to take part in the program?

No, but foreign nationals must have appropriate employment authorizations.

Who should apply?

Journalists with at least two years' experience (including internships and other fellowships) in any journalism medium. A full job description and application can be found here.

Application Details and Deadlines

What do I need in order to apply?

1. In lieu of a cover letter, each completed application must include answers to the following questions. These questions are designed to gauge how you think about reporting and about the journalism profession. Be specific and use your answers to set yourself apart:

As a national news organization, NPR is trying to expand the diversity of sources — particularly people of color — in every story and interview. What specific things can you do to help with that?

Beyond the obvious issues like climate change, national elections and COVID-19, what three news stories should NPR focus on in 2022? Why are they important?

Besides major news outlets, what people, accounts and outlets do you follow to stay informed?

Tell us about a time when you pitched a story or a source that was rejected. What did you learn from that?

Tell us about an NPR story you think would have been enhanced by more diverse sources. Who else would you have interviewed? Why?

2. Up to five links to your best journalistic work.

3. Contact information for two people who can speak to your work ethic, journalistic skills and passion for diversity.

4. Your resume.

How do I apply?

Submit your application here.

When is the application deadline?

Applications close at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 12, 2021.

Selection Process

How many Reflect America Fellows will be selected?

We will choose one fellow.

Who chooses the Reflect America Fellow?

The Reflect America Fellowship Committee is made up of Newsroom and Programming managers and staff (including previous Fellows) and members of the NPR Training team.

What is the timeline for selecting the Reflect America Fellow?

Nov. 3, 2021: Applications open

Dec. 12, 2021: Applications close

By Jan. 28, 2022: Three finalists are selected by the Fellowship Committee

Jan. 31-Feb. 4, 2022: Interviews

By Feb. 11, 2022: The selected Fellow is notified

Aug. 15, 2022: The Fellowship begins

Is the Reflect America Fellowship paid?

Yes. The Fellow receives $70,000 a year, plus benefits, which include health insurance and paid vacation.

Is housing paid for?

No.

Will the fellowship be fully remote?

Fellows will have the choice of working remotely or on site (assuming on-site work is possible).

After The Fellowship

What happens when the fellowship is over?

Completion of the fellowship does not guarantee a job at NPR. We'll do all we can to help you make connections at NPR and at any of the hundreds of NPR Member stations around the country.

Still have questions?

Send additional questions to reflectamerica@npr.org during the application period (Nov 3. through Dec. 12, 2021).

