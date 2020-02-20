© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elisapie: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published February 20, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST

Watching Elisapie perform, her intensity is undeniable. I feel it in her gaze, in her deep, soulful bellow. Elisapie is a Canadian singer and songwriter born in Salluit, on the northern tip of Quebec. Her lyrics, most often sung in her native Inuktitut as well as English and French, touch on her life as an adopted child and on meeting her biological mother. Now, as a mother herself, she sings about what it must have meant to her own mother to give up her child. Elisapie left her birth-village, Salluit, as a teenager and headed to Montreal, leaving her community and her sick mom. The songs she sings, here all come from her album, The Ballad of the Runaway Girl and deal with the consequences of her leaving.

The sounds in Elisapie's music have roots in older rock music — in fact, she was a vinyl-spinning DJ and found a connection with the music of Neil Young and Bob Dylan, musicians with a message. Her band is also outstanding, from the bass saxophone of Jason Sharp to the guitars and sounds of Joe Grass and Josh Toal. And take some time to watch and listen to the tasteful drumming of Evan Tighe. This is an extraordinary Tiny Desk from an artist with something meaningful to say.

SET LIST

  • "Arnaq"

  • "Una"

  • "Darkness Bring The Light"

    • MUSICIANS

    Elisapie: vocals, Joe Grass: guitar; Josh Toal: bass; Evan Tighe: drums; Jason Sharp: saxophone

    CREDITS

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith, Jack Corbett; Creative director: Bob Boilen; Audio engineer: Josh Rogosin; Editor: Jack Corbett; Videographers: Jack Corbett, CJ Riculan, Maia Stern; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Executive producer: Lauren Onkey; VP, programming: Anya Grundmann; Photo: Mhari Shaw/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen