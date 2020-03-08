Sunday Puzzle: 2-Word Phrases

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two sets of three letters. Put the same two letters in front of each trio to complete a compound word or familiar two-word phrase.

Ex. Ite Ale --> White Whale

1. Und Bin

2. Ass Own

3. Bby Rse

4. Ste Ter

5. Dar Nge

6. Ash OOD

7. Wer Int

8. Ell Ock

9. Tor Uth

10. Own Ead

11. Ain Ack

12. Ole Eat

13. And Ill

14. Tch Ker (two answers)

Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Michael Wilk of Goleta, Calif. Think of a hyphenated word that describes certain pants. The first half of the word and a homophone of the second half are synonyms. What kind of pants are these?

Challenge Answer: High-waisted

Winner: Rachel Kuelzer of Las Vegas.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge is something different. It comes from Joseph Young of St. Cloud, Minn. It involves Pi Day, which is this coming Saturday, March 14 — commonly written as 3/14. That's been designated Pi Day because 3-1-4 are the first three digits of pi. Well, the letters of "Pi Day" also have a curious mathematical significance. What is it?

