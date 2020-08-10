'Friends And Strangers' Novel; U.S. Birthrates At 35-Year Low

Author J. Courtney Sullivan’s new novel explores the intense but often ephemeral relationship between a babysitter and her employer. She joins us to discuss “Friends and Strangers.” And, birthrates in the U.S. are at a 35-year low, according to the CDC. Professor Christine Whelan explains why and how the pandemic could impact birthrates in the near future. That and more, in hour two of Here & Now‘s Aug. 10, 2020, full broadcast. You can find more at hereandnow.org — and follow us on Twitter, Instagram or join the conversation on Facebook.

