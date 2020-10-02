© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

AC/DC Announce Reunion, Tease New Single 'Shot in the Dark'

Published October 2, 2020 at 6:51 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF AC/DC SONG, "SHOT IN THE DARK")

GREENE: AC/DC is back. This week, the hard rock and Australian headbangers announced a reunion. The lineup now includes five original band members, and they are ready to power up. Here's a little taste of what's in store for fans, AC/DC's new song, "Shot In The Dark."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SHOT IN THE DARK")

AC/DC: (Singing) Shot in the dark. Make it feel all right. A shot in the dark.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.