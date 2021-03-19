Rick Doblin: How Can We Use Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy To Treat Trauma?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Through The Looking Glass

Many psychedelic drugs are illegal in the U.S. But Rick Doblin says psychedelic-assisted therapy helps many patients get to the core of their trauma.

About Rick Doblin

Rick Doblin is a psychedelic-assisted psychotherapist as well as the founder and executive director of a nonprofit pharmaceutical company — the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS).

His research focuses on developing legal contexts for the safe uses of psychedelics and marijuana as prescription medicine and for personal growth. Today, his non-profit is both designing and sponsoring drug development research in over a dozen countries.

Doblin received his Bachelor's from the New College of Florida, and Master's and Ph.D. in Public Policy from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government.

