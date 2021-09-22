© 2021 WBAA
Coming Soon? An Electric Car That Uses The Power Of The Sun

Published September 22, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT
A solar car by Aptera Motors. (Courtesy)
A solar car by Aptera Motors. (Courtesy)

Electric cars are only as clean as the electricity you put into them. So if you live in an area where the electricity is from coal, then your car is not good for the environment.

The company Aptera is now making EVs that use solar panels and for some drivers, that means they’ll rarely need to plug into electricity.

Ari Daniel of IEEE Spectrum reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.