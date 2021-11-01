Biden addresses world leaders at COP26 climate change conference

President Biden addressed world leaders from more than 120 countries at COP26, the United Nations climate summit, on Monday.

NPR White House correspondent Scott Detrow gives us the latest.

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a project aimed at strengthening the media’s focus on the climate crisis. WBUR is one of 400+ news organizations that have committed to a week of heightened coverage around the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Check out all our coverage here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.