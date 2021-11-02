In heavily Democratic New Jersey, the governor race is surprisingly close

Updated November 3, 2021 at 10:31 AM ET

While Democrats were bracing for an upset in Virginia, perhaps the biggest shock out of Tuesday's election was a tight race for governor of deep-blue New Jersey.

For months, polls have shown that Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy had a comfortable lead — as much as 11 points according to a Monmouth University poll released last week — over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. But the race is too close to call, and it could take a week to count mailed ballots.

Either campaign can request a recount.

Even though Jack Ciattarelli ran in the 2017 Republican primary for governor, he was largely unknown across the state. But he turned out votes in the Republican stronghold districts of Ocean and Monmouth counties and also did well in suburbs across the state. Morris County, which had recently been shifting blue, supported the Republican.

Some 500,000 voters mailed their ballots, and no information is yet available about how many of those have been counted. But an unknown amount of ballots will continue to arrive by mail. Ballots postmarked by Election Day can be counted until Monday.

New Jersey has 1 million more registered Democrats than Republicans. Both of the state's U.S. senators are Democrats, and both chambers of the state legislature are blue. But gubernatorial races have been much less predictable and a Democrat hasn't won reelection since 1977.

The state has more independent voters than members of either party, and that silent majority spoke on Tuesday. New Jersey also has the highest property taxes in the nation, and that issue has toppled previous Democratic governors, despite taxes rising just as much under Republican governors.

Ciattarelli focused his campaign on those high taxes and hit Murphy in advertisements and in two debates over a video of Murphy saying if taxes are your issue, then New Jersey probably isn't your state.

Murphy says that quote was taken out of context because he was speaking to a business group and explaining that New Jersey will never be able to compete with low-tax states, but that businesses come for the highly educated workforce, the proximity to major cities and the state's mass transit system.

Ciattarelli promises to lower taxes and redistribute the extra funding that poor school districts are given from suburban communities. He said during the campaign that suburban school districts and property-tax payers are unfairly burdened by the extra funding that goes to cities.

Murphy spent much of the campaign tying Ciattarelli to former President Donald Trump, calling his opponent an extremist and pointing out that Ciattarelli attended a "Stop the Steal" rally in New Jersey on the same day as the riot at the U.S. Capitol. In the final weeks of the campaign, the Democratic Party's biggest names visited the state, including President Biden, former President Barack Obama and Vice President Harris.

Murphy completed almost every one of his 2017 campaign promises and is often described as the most progressive governor in the country. He raised the minimum wage, made earned sick leave mandatory, boosted funding for pre-K schools, made community college free to those who can't afford it, worked to legalize marijuana and raised income taxes for people who earn more than a million dollars a year.

But he couldn't shake the image that he raised taxes on everyone.

