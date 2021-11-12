Wabash Valley Youth Symphony 11/14 concert preview

The Wabash Valley Youth Symphony presents their 20th Anniversary Concert Sunday, November 14 at 7pm at the Long Center. The program includes the "New World" Symphony by Antonin Dvorak and the first movement of the Triple Concerto by Ludwig van Beethoven with three WVYS alums as soloists: violinist Jinty McTavish, cellist Julia Kostraba, and pianist Christina Shi as soloists. McTavish recently talked to WBAA’s Greg Kostraba about the concert.