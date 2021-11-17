International Olympic Committee unveils new guidelines for transgender athletes

The International Olympic Committee has unveiled new guidelines Tuesday for transgender athletes.

The new framework allows individual sports to set the criteria and drops the rule that transgender athlete eligibility will be judged based on testosterone levels.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers talks with Katie Barnes, an award-winning journalist for ESPN.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

