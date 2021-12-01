© 2021 WBAA
Vote for the best albums of 2021

By Robin Hilton
Published December 1, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST
Hand-drawn vector drawing of a Vote Text On a Ballot Box. Black-and-White sketch on a transparent background (.eps-file). Included files are EPS (v10) and Hi-Res JPG.
FrankRamspott
/
Getty Images

In another unpredictable year of ups and downs, music once again came to the rescue. As we near the end of 2021, we want to know what albums resonated the most with you. So tell us: What were your favorite albums (or EPs) released in 2021? Use the poll below to tell us. You can pick up to five releases. Don't rank your list and don't vote for the same release more than once. (Those votes won't be counted.) We'll share the results in an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered. Please note we only require an email address to prevent ballot stuffing. We will not share your address with anyone.

Need help remembering what came out in 2021? Here's where you'll find all of our New Music Friday episodes for the year and previous episodes of All Songs Considered, including our monthly best-of roundups. Happy voting!

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
