As tenant cases backlog in Oregon, paralegals could serve as representation over an attorney

The Oregon State Bar is proposing a new program that would see paralegals serve in the place of an attorney in housing cases. The state is currently seeing a backlog of cases and many tenants don’t have representation.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers learns more with Kirsten Thompson, senior circuit court judge in Oregon and a member of the Oregon State Bar.

