Helping kids cope with grief in a time of crisis

Published December 14, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST
The Menino Pavilion at Boston Medical Center. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
For the full story, click here.

More children and their families are seeking mental health services for their pandemic-related grief. A program at Boston Medical Center has seen a 50% increase in patients this year compared to last.

The Good Grief Program helps families and children who are grieving the loss of a loved one from COVID-19, drug use, violence or other diseases.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Maureen Patterson-Fede, a social worker and clinician there, about childhood grief.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

