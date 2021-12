In the U.S., 800,000 people have died from COVID-19, with about 75% of the people above the age of 65.

As Americans head into the holidays and the omicron variant spreads, what does this toll mean?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research at the University of Minnesota.

