Americans evaluating omicron risk ahead of holiday gatherings

Published December 17, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST

COVID-19 cases are up more than 6% over the past two weeks in the U.S. as we continue to learn more about the new omicron variant.

NPR’s coronavirus tracker shows that now a majority of states are at the highest risk level, which indicates unchecked community spread. This has some Americans feeling cautious about their upcoming plans to travel and gather for the holidays.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR science desk correspondent Rob Stein.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.