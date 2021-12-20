How to stay safe, avoid transmission as omicron spreads around the country

The country’s top infectious disease doctor says Americans are headed toward a difficult winter as the omicron variant spreads. Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling the virus “extraordinary” and says its rapid transmission means it’s “going to take over.”

So what does that mean for holiday gatherings, indoors and outdoors? Should we wait six months after our second vaccine to get boosted?

Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital, joins host Tonya Mosley to lay out what we know about this new variant.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

