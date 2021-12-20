© 2021 WBAA
Rohingya sue Facebook alleging company didn't stop hate speech spread by Myanmar

Published December 20, 2021 at 1:40 PM EST
A general view of Rohingya refugee camp is pictured at Kutupalong in Ukhia on Oct. 7, 2021. (Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images)
The Rohingya, an ethnic Muslim group, are suing Facebook for $150 billion, saying the company did nothing to stop hate speech and violence spread by the Myanmar military on the platform that led to the Rohingya being attacked.

We talk with Nasir Zakaria, a Rohingya refugee and the director of the Rohingya Culture Center in Chicago and Jay Edelson, CEO of Edelson PC, the law firm that filed the lawsuit.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.