President Biden to announce new COVID-19 plan as omicron dominates

President Biden is set to address the nation on Tuesday and announce a plan to control the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

Twenty days after the first confirmed case within the U.S., omicron is now the dominant strain of coronavirus — accounting for 73% of new infections last week.

Officials are concerned that the explosion of cases could overwhelm an already strained hospital system.

NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez joins us for the latest.

