'Help': Hospitals in Cleveland make plea to the unvaccinated

The leaders of six health care facilities in Cleveland, Ohio, recently took out a full-page newspaper advertisement urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The ad had a one-word message: "Help."

Dr. Robert Wyllie, chief of medical operations at Cleveland Clinic, explains the effort to drive up vaccination rates and reduce the strain on hospital workers.

