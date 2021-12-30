Indiana reports 12,000+ new COVID-19 cases Thursday, shattering pandemic record

Listen to the radio version of this story

Indiana reported more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, setting a pandemic record on the heels of an increase in new cases and hospitalizations.

The previous record – 8,436 cases – was set in early December 2020, before Indiana administered its first vaccine doses. The state also set a record Wednesday, reporting 2021’s highest single-day new cases total: 7,941.

But that was obliterated with Thursday’s 12,020 new cases.

Indiana averaged 1,876.2 new cases per day in October and 2,707.3 in November. In December so far, the state is averaging 4,823.9 new cases per day.

December 2021 is on track to have the third highest number of new cases reported in a single month, only behind November and December 2020’s totals.

Hospitalizations remain high – the state’s COVID-19 hospital census is still hovering around 3,000. Thursday’s update from the Indiana Department of Health also included a new record for ICU capacity, with only 8.9 percent of beds available in the state.

Hospital systems and state health officials are raising the alarm. IU Health tweeted Thursday it was at its “breaking point” and asked Hoosiers to get vaccinated.

IDOH reports the delta variant remains the dominant strain in the state, with less than 1 percent of sampled tests reported as omicron – but there is a lag between positive tests and identifying strains.

