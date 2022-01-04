For Grammy-nominated 'Delta Kream,' The Black Keys share their love for Mississippi Delta blues

For the full article, click here.

We revisit Peter O’Dowd’s conversation with Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney of The Black Keys about their album “Delta Kream,” which has covers of many Mississippi blues classics.

“Delta Kream” has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album.

