Prairie dogs are sometimes a nuisance for developers and farmers. There’s a program that relocates the prairie dogs rather than kill them.

But the burrowing rodents don’t often do well after they’re moved. As Jill Ryan of KJZZ reports, new research shows that their greeting kisses may help them survive.

